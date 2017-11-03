(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 November 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The F-35A Lightning II started its first operational deployment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Also, there's a new 3-day course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, that combines survival training with Tactical Combat Casualty Care.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2017
    Date Posted: 11.03.2017 13:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

