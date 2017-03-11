(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.
    Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and 7th Engineer Support Battalion are currently participating in the Sapper Leaders Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The course consists of five phases which test communication, land navigation, patrolling, reconnaissance, land-mine warfare, and demolition.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit participated in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 30th. CBRN training is important protective measures taken in which hazards may be present. The training was conducted as part of the pre-deployment training program requirements for every Marine prior to the 26th MEU’s upcoming deployment at sea.

    Also in the news,
    The month of November is Military Family Appreciation Month, which sets to recognize military families for their support and contributions in support of their loved ones, our military and the nation.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2017
    Date Posted: 11.06.2017 13:46
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

