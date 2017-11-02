(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 02 November 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen and KC-135 Stratotankers from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, deploy to Spain. Also, Airmen out of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, won an award for their work on the F-35A Lightning II.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air Refueling
    Eglin AFB
    F-35A
    McConnel Air Force Base
    22nd Air Refueling
    Operation Juniper Micron
    53rd Wing
    AFRN
    Stratotankers
    Outstanding Scientist/Engineer Team of 2017

