    Air Force Radio News 01 November 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen at Travis Air Force Base, California, are helping deliver relief supplies to Puerto Rico. Air Force officials announced the winners of the 2016 General Larry O. Spencer Innovation Awards.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 01 November 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

