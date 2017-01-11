Marine Minute

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, just released the 242nd Marine Corps Birthday message. In the message, Gen. Neller reminds the Corps to continue a legacy of excellence and honor.



"I think it's important for all of us to remember where we came from and who we are and why we're here, on our birthday. Remember the past, honor those who are no longer with us, think about what's going on today and get ready for tomorrow. We've got a great Marine Corps, we've got great Marines. Our family supports us, the nation supports us. We just have to execute and we are executing everyday, and sergeant major and I are very proud of you."



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion along with members of the New Zealand Defense Force participated in Exercise Southern Katipo 17 at St. Arnaud, New Zealand, Oct. 27th. Southern Katipo is a combined-interagency field training exercise focused on developing and evaluating the New Zealand Defense Force's ability to project forces in the Pacific.



