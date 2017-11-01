Today's stories: The Tennessee Air National Guard is helping deliver packages to Puerto Rico. Also, Airmen and F-16 Fighting Falcons out of Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, deploy to Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2017 15:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49925
|Filename:
|1711/DOD_105034607.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 01 November 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT