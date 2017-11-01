(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 01 November 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 01 November 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The Tennessee Air National Guard is helping deliver packages to Puerto Rico. Also, Airmen and F-16 Fighting Falcons out of Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, deploy to Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2017
    Date Posted: 11.01.2017 15:33
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Bagram Airfield
    Puerto Rico
    Shaw AFB
    Relief Efforts
    F-16 Fighting Falcons
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    C-17 Globemaster
    164th Airlift Wing
    AFRN
    555th Expeditionary Fighter Sqaudron

