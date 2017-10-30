(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 30 October 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright gives updates on the status of issues affecting the enlisted force structure. Also, there are changes being made to TRICARE enrollment beginning January 1st.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2017
    Date Posted: 10.30.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    Healthcare
    Benefits
    CMSAF
    TRICARE
    Rapid Global Mobility
    Enrollment
    AFRN
    2017 Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium
    Annual Awards Program

