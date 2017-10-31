In this Pacific Radio Report, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis visits the Republic of Korea and soldiers defend the skies over the peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2017 02:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49894
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_105024454.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for 31 Oct. 2017, by LCpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT