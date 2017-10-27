Interview with rescued mariners and Navy personnel

This is a media availability on a telephone conference line moderated by public affairs officer Lt. Adam Cole. Interviewees include rescued mariners Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava, and personnel of the USS Ashland.
