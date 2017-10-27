(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Interview with rescued mariners and Navy personnel

    AT SEA

    10.27.2017

    This is a media availability on a telephone conference line moderated by public affairs officer Lt. Adam Cole. Interviewees include rescued mariners Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava, and personnel of the USS Ashland.

    TAGS

    USS Ashland
    rescued mariners
    Jennifer Appel
    Tasha Fuiava

