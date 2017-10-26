(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behavioral Health, Family Advocacy Program ran self-defense course highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.26.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. JonSebastian Andrade 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Behavioral Health and Family Advocacy Program kicked away at domestic violence during a self-defense class. Lance Corporal JonSebastian Andrade hit the mats to find out what are the most effective moves to stop an attacker. This story includes soundbites from Enrique Watson.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behavioral Health, Family Advocacy Program ran self-defense course highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month (Radio), by LCpl JonSebastian Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

