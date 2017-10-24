Today's stories: Airmen out of Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, are working on restoring radio communications in Puerto Rico. Also, the F-35A Lightning II is going on its first operational deployment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2017 14:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49850
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_105000929.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 24 October 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT