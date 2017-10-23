(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 23 October 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Security Forces Airmen from the Indiana Air National Guard deployed to Puerto Rico to support relief efforts. Also, two Airmen stationed at Osan Air Base, South Korea, rescued a woman after her vehicle crashed.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2017
    Date Posted: 10.23.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 23 October 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Puerto Rico
    Rescue
    Relief Efforts
    Security Forces
    181st Intelligence Wing
    AFRN
    Hurricane Maria

    • LEAVE A COMMENT