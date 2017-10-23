Today's stories: Security Forces Airmen from the Indiana Air National Guard deployed to Puerto Rico to support relief efforts. Also, two Airmen stationed at Osan Air Base, South Korea, rescued a woman after her vehicle crashed.
This work, Air Force Radio News 23 October 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
