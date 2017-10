Military Police Soldiers Conduct New Training

SUGGESTED LEAD:

THEIR JOB IS TO PROTECT AND KEEP THE PEACE ON MILITARY INSTALLATIONS. MARINE SERGEANT JACK GNOSCA TAKES US TO CAMP HANSEN WHERE SOLDIERS CONDUCT NEW TRAINING TO ENSURE THEY ARE PREPARED TO RESPOND TO A MULTITUDE OF SITUATIONS.

SUGGESTED TAG:

THE AMPLIFIED DIFFICULTY OF THE QUALIFICATIONS INCREASE CONFIDENCE AND OVERALL READINESS FOR THE MP’S.