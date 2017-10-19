Today's story: Airmen out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, deployed throughout U.S. Central and Africa Commands in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom Sentinel.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2017 14:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49816
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104981989.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 October 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT