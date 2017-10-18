(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni fire department educates during Fire Prevention Week (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.18.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Kate Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Fire & Emergency Services department put out the ‘fire’ during Fire Prevention Week. Marine Sergeant Kate Busto traversed the air station to find out what this year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is. This story contains soundbites from Ron Grajeda.

