Iwakuni fire department educates during Fire Prevention Week (Radio)

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Fire & Emergency Services department put out the ‘fire’ during Fire Prevention Week. Marine Sergeant Kate Busto traversed the air station to find out what this year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is. This story contains soundbites from Ron Grajeda.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2017 01:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49796
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104976113.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
