U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific played country music at the Kumamoto Country Gold Music Festival. Petty officer Debra Daco put on her flannel and jeans to check out the band’s performance. This story includes soundbites from SSgt. Joanne Griffin, Cincinnati, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2017 04:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49787
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104971739.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|ASO, KUMAMOTO, JP
|Hometown:
|CINCINNATI, KY, US
This work, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific rocks Kumamoto Country Gold Music Festival (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
