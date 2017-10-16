(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific rocks Kumamoto Country Gold Music Festival (Radio)

    ASO, KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    10.16.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific played country music at the Kumamoto Country Gold Music Festival. Petty officer Debra Daco put on her flannel and jeans to check out the band’s performance. This story includes soundbites from SSgt. Joanne Griffin, Cincinnati, Kentucky.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2017
    Date Posted: 10.17.2017 04:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: ASO, KUMAMOTO, JP
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, KY, US
