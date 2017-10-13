(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Pacific Radio Report 16 October

    AFN Pacific Radio Report 16 October

    JAPAN

    10.13.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    An operational pause has begun for all CH-53E Super Stallions on Okinawa, and Marines sharpen their skills during Kamashika Wrath.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2017
    Date Posted: 10.13.2017 02:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49756
    Filename: 1710/DOD_104958094.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Pacific Radio Report 16 October, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    CH-53
    Lawrence Nicholson
    emergency landing
    Marines
    Calvin Hilt
    Kamashika Wrath
    Jarren Burleson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT