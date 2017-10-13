An operational pause has begun for all CH-53E Super Stallions on Okinawa, and Marines sharpen their skills during Kamashika Wrath.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2017 02:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49756
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104958094.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Pacific Radio Report 16 October, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT