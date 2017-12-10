Marine Minute

The Corps added a fourth phase to recruit training, scheduled to begin late November 2017. Recruit training will still remain 13 weeks. The crucible, which was week 12, will be moved to week 11. Then the warfighters will spend their last two weeks with their drill instructors learning the in's and out's of being a "Marine" in order to better prepare them for the fleet. Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert B. Neller, believes the new phase will guide the new Marines to success:



"We didn't have enough time for them to adjust to being a Marine and we wanted to create that opportunity for that to happen before they left the recruit depo. We believe that this along with what we are doing at the end of recruit training is going to provide the operating forces a more combat ready, mature marine ready to go right in to support the unit in whatever their operational mission is."



