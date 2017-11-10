(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The Corps continues to expand it's knowledge in technology. Marines are currently using a 3D printed drone called the Nibbler to assist in Base Recovery After Attack, or BRAAT, in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. The Nibbler is comprised of three main parts: motor, batteries and a spool of filament. This is the first drone used in combat operations by conventional forces.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conducted parachute water operations October 11th, at Kadena Airbase in Okinawa, Japan. 3rd Mar Div has been a force in the Pacific for 75 years and this training prepares them for future combat.

    In 1951,
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, were transported by HMR-161 helicopters to northeast of Yanggu, Korea to a frontline combat position during Operation Bumblebee.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

