The Corps continues to expand it's knowledge in technology. Marines are currently using a 3D printed drone called the Nibbler to assist in Base Recovery After Attack, or BRAAT, in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. The Nibbler is comprised of three main parts: motor, batteries and a spool of filament. This is the first drone used in combat operations by conventional forces.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conducted parachute water operations October 11th, at Kadena Airbase in Okinawa, Japan. 3rd Mar Div has been a force in the Pacific for 75 years and this training prepares them for future combat.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, were transported by HMR-161 helicopters to northeast of Yanggu, Korea to a frontline combat position during Operation Bumblebee.



