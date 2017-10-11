(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 11 October 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 11 October 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Also, after the Route 91 Harvest Festival Mass Shooting, spouses of the Nellis Air Force Base community came together to show support for the victims, family members, and first responders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2017
    Date Posted: 10.11.2017 14:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49736
    Filename: 1710/DOD_104949710.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 22

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 October 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Shooting
    Spouses
    Las Vegas
    Domestic Violence
    Nellis AFB
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT