Today's story: A pilot with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard shares the challenges the people of Puerto Rico face, as they continue to recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2017 14:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49734
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104949708.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|21
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 October 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
