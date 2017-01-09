Closer Look 005 pt1

Retired Army Capt. Gary Michael Rose will receive the Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony on Oct. 23, 2017. President Donald Trump will present the medal, which commemorates Rose's heroic actions in Laos during a four-day mission, Sept. 11-14, 1970.

https://www.army.mil/medalofhonor/rose/

