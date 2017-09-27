(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Green Bay Fights Fires

    JAPAN

    09.27.2017

    Audio by Seaman Shelby Tucker 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    Sailors aboard USS Green Bay (LPD 20) take part in a Chapter 12 Fire Drill September 27. The drill was designed to build cooperation between the USS Green Bay damage control team, the Commander, Navy Region Japan fire department, and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Ship Repair Facility.

