Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 272 departed from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina to conduct humanitarian relief efforts in Puerto Rico. 272 will support Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264, who is already down on the island. CWO2, Jonathan C. Hart said:



"What we as the MWSS 2 will be doing is allowing the VMM 264 to go in and reach further places to open more avenues hopefully to reach more people, to establish greater connectivitie around the island. The support we give them will allow them to not have to worry about where their living, where their sleeping, what their drinking and eating and allow them to do their job."



Marines wrapped up Fleet Week San Francisco 2017 October 9th. They participated in the High School Band Challenge, the Italian Heritage Parade, and showcased naval personnel, equipment, technology and capabilities, among other things.



