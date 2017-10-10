(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10.10.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 272 departed from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina to conduct humanitarian relief efforts in Puerto Rico. 272 will support Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264, who is already down on the island. CWO2, Jonathan C. Hart said:

    "What we as the MWSS 2 will be doing is allowing the VMM 264 to go in and reach further places to open more avenues hopefully to reach more people, to establish greater connectivitie around the island. The support we give them will allow them to not have to worry about where their living, where their sleeping, what their drinking and eating and allow them to do their job."

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines wrapped up Fleet Week San Francisco 2017 October 9th. They participated in the High School Band Challenge, the Italian Heritage Parade, and showcased naval personnel, equipment, technology and capabilities, among other things.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2017
    Date Posted: 10.10.2017 13:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

