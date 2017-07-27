(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UN Forces Participation Day 2017

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.27.2017

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK Daegu

    U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk commemorated the Korean War Armistice Day and U.N. Forces Participation Day July 27, 2017. Camp Mujuck Marines celebrate the Korean Armistice Day every year to honor the U.S. and Republic of Korea Alliance.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UN Forces Participation Day 2017, by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

