UN Forces Participation Day 2017

U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk commemorated the Korean War Armistice Day and U.N. Forces Participation Day July 27, 2017. Camp Mujuck Marines celebrate the Korean Armistice Day every year to honor the U.S. and Republic of Korea Alliance.
07.27.2017
10.10.2017
Newscasts
49690
1710/DOD_104940703.mp3
00:01:15
2017
Blues
KR
0
0
0
0
