    Penny Wednesday at Camp Walker USO

    Penny Wednesday at Camp Walker USO

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2017

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The Camp Walker USO hosts Penny Wednesdays every week. Chili Dogs, sodas and snacks are provided to Soldiers and Families during the lunch hour.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2017
    Date Posted: 10.10.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Penny Wednesday at Camp Walker USO, by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Campwalker
    #chilli #USO #korea #southkorea

