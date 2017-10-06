Today's story: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson talks about the importance of modernization and innovation in space during a forum in D.C.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 13:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49679
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104933774.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 06 October 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT