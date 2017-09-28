Wolf Pack Airmen found out how their wingmen from a different career field contribute to the 8th Fighter Wing mission.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 04:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49645
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104928565.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Job Swap Radio pkg, by TSgt Joshua Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT