Today's stories: Air Force Special Operations Command provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief after Hurricane Maria in support of Joint Task Force Leeward Islands. Also, Air Force Materiel Command is promoting its Avoiding Job Burnout Awareness Campaign.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 16:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49643
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104926634.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Air Force Radio News 4 October 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT