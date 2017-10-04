Today's stories: Air Mobility planners from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida have coordinated more than 1,500 relief flights in support of the ongoing hurricane relief efforts. Also, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein offers his condolences, following the tragic events in Las Vegas.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 14:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49637
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104926247.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Air Force Radio News 4 October 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT