Today's story: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson discusses the 100-percent promotion from Captain to Major at the Air Force Association Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 15:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49620
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104922315.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 03 October 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT