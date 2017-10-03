Today's stories: Airmen at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, gathered at the chapel for a vigil after Sunday night's shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Also, Airmen out of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, assist with hurricane relief efforts.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 15:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|US
This work, Air Force Radio News 03 October 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden
