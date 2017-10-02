Today's story: Airmen from around the U.S. continue to assist in recovery efforts after the hurricanes that battered the Caribbean and the southeast U.S.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 13:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49605
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104914926.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Air Force Radio News 2 October 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT