Today's stories: The Illinois Air National Guard is helping to provide critical communications to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Also, the Air Force has a new Mini Crypto chip that secures communications data.
This work, Air Force Radio News 29 September 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
