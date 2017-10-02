In this Pacific Radio Report, U.S. soldiers and the 11th Gurka Rifles take a shot at the Engagement Skills Trainer, and service members compete for the championship title at Tama Hills.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2017 01:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49597
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104907415.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for October 2, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT