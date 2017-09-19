Date Taken: 09.19.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 21:25 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 49579 Filename: 1709/DOD_104901955.mp3 Length: 00:01:18 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Airmen and family readiness center offer daddy dolls, by A1C Francisco Melendez-Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.