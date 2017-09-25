(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars 18 - Mental Health Technician Interview

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2017

    25th Air Force

    Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with an interview with a mental health technician. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 17:32
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    ACC
    Resilience
    ISR
    25th Air Force

