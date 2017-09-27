(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trials - Episode 1 - The Trust

    Trials - Episode 1 - The Trust

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2017

    Audio by Maj. Bradley Kattelmann 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    How do you face the trials of life? When life is tough, and you don't know where to go, to whom do you turn?

    The Trust, an SDDC Chaplain podcast

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 13:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 49570
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104900068.mp3
    Length: 00:05:24
    Artist Chaplain Brad Kattelmann
    Album The Trust
    Track # 1
    Year 2017
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    SDDC Podcast Chaplain

