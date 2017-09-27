(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 September 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen with the 165th Air Terminal Operations Center at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, deliver hurricane disaster relief. Also, Chief of Staff of the Air Force General David Goldfein discusses the future of combat operations.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 13:28
    Category: Newscasts
