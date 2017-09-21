Air Force Radio News 21 September 2017 A

Today's story: Air Force Chief of Staff General David L. Goldfein spoke about revitalizing the squadron during his remarks at the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
