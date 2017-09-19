Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein posts about the Air Force's 70th birthday on Facebook. Also, exercise Pacific Angel 17 concludes in Tam Ky, Vietnam.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2017 13:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49486
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104866837.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|22
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 September 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT