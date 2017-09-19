(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni Marines throw down on gridiron (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.19.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Kate Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron faced off against Marine Aircraft Group 12 during the 26th Annual Flag Football Classic. Marine Sergeant Kate Busto took to the field to find out who came out victorious. This story includes soundbites from Cpl Walter Williams, New Orleans, Louisiana.

    AUDIO INFO

