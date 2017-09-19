Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron faced off against Marine Aircraft Group 12 during the 26th Annual Flag Football Classic. Marine Sergeant Kate Busto took to the field to find out who came out victorious. This story includes soundbites from Cpl Walter Williams, New Orleans, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2017 02:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49477
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104862868.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iwakuni Marines throw down on gridiron (Radio), by Sgt Kate Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT