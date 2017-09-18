(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni service members get their hands dirty while volunteering (Radio)

    HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.18.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Service members spent the day volunteering with different groups from around the local Iwakuni community. Marine Cpl. Emily Kirk jumped on the bus with the Single Marine Program to see the impact that volunteering has on service members. This story includes soundbites from Lance Cpl. Icelynn Holden, Sacramento, Calif.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni service members get their hands dirty while volunteering (Radio), by Cpl Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

