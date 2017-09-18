Today's stories: U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft joined Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Republic of Korea Air Force aircraft in a sequenced bilateral show of force over the Korean Peninsula. Also, several thousand participants gathered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio for the 21st annual U.S. Air Force Marathon.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2017 13:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49463
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104858267.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|19
This work, Air Force Radio News 18 September 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT