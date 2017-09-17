(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Academy Cadets Visit Iowa Air Guard

    SIOUX CITY, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2017

    Audio by Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Radio news story, cadets from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado flew to Sioux City, then to Des Moines, Iowa this weekend, aboard an Iowa Air National Guard KC-135. The cadets toured the Air Guard Facilities in the Hawkeye state as part of a partner program between the Air Force Academy and the Iowa Guard.

