Radio news story, cadets from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado flew to Sioux City, then to Des Moines, Iowa this weekend, aboard an Iowa Air National Guard KC-135. The cadets toured the Air Guard Facilities in the Hawkeye state as part of a partner program between the Air Force Academy and the Iowa Guard.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2017 13:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49445
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104855252.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, US
|Hometown:
|SPIRIT LAKE, IA, US
|Hometown:
|ST. CHARLES, IA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Academy Cadets Visit Iowa Air Guard, by MSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT