Marine Minute Audio

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers worked together in support of KAMANDAG at Esperanza Elementary School in Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, Sept. 12th. KAMANDAG enhances military-to-military relations and prepares Marines for real world terrorist or humanitarian crises.



Also in the news,

For all the military members who were prisoners of war or missing in action you are not forgotten. Today, September 15th is National POW/MIA recognition day, every third Friday in September America takes a moment to remember your sacrifice and service to this country.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1950,

Under the command of Major General Oliver P. Smith U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division, 5th Marine Regiment, 3rd Battalion, led the first major United Nation force strike in North Korean-occupied territory September 15th.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.