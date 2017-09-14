(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 14 September 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen from Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Arizona, deployed to the Virgin Islands to assist with hurricane relief efforts. Also, students at the University of Cincinnati have the opportunity to work with the Air Force Research Laboratory.

