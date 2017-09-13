(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Expeditionary airfield systems technicians install “bird” catching gear (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.13.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marines on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni continue to keep gear working smoothly by doing routine maintenance, installation, and certification for the M-31 Marine Corps Expeditionary Aircraft Arresting Gear. Marine Cpl.Emily Kirk went to see how Marines put the mobile arresting gear to use. This story includes soundbites from Cpl. Joseph Butler, Angola, Indiana.

    AUDIO INFO

