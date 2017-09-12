Today's story: Medical Airmen from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi deployed to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois in support of Hurricane Irma.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2017 14:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49387
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104830663.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 12 September 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT