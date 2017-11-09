(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    773rd Civil Support Team- Recertification

    773rd Civil Support Team- Recertification

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.11.2017

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    7th Mission Support Command

    The 773rd Civil Support Team is a 7th MSC unit offering a unique early response capability to EUCOM for any chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear crisis. This week they are undergoing an important capabilities evaluation. They are the only unit of its kind in the US Army Reserve, and the only of its kind in Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2017
    Date Posted: 09.12.2017 10:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49379
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104829134.mp3
    Length: 00:01:01
    Year 2017
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 773rd Civil Support Team- Recertification, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Civil Support Team
    773rd CST
    7th MSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT